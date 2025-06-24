Left Menu

Adani Group Secures Landmark $1 Billion Bond for Mumbai Airport

Adani Group has successfully raised $1 billion from global investors like Apollo Global Management, MetLife Inc, and BlackRock Inc. to refinance Mumbai International Airport's existing debts. This marks India's first investment-grade bond issuance in the airport infrastructure sector, highlighting global confidence in India's infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:10 IST
Adani Group Secures Landmark $1 Billion Bond for Mumbai Airport
Adani Group has successfully raised a staggering $1 billion from a consortium of global investors to refinance the existing debt of Mumbai International Airport. The funding was led by New York-based Apollo Global Management, with significant contributions from MetLife Inc, BlackRock Inc, and Hong Kong's FWD Insurance.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd, which operates India's second-largest airport, will allocate the funds to refinance debt raised in 2022. The capital structure includes $750 million in notes maturing by July 2029 and provisions for an additional $250 million.

The notes are expected to be rated BBB- or stable, providing enhanced financial flexibility for modernization and expansion. Adani Airports Holdings, managing eight airports in India, continues its commitment to sustainable infrastructure development and aims for net-zero emissions by 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)

