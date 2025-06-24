Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel Eases Trade Tensions for India

The recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel has delivered significant relief to India's trade sector, which maintains over USD 100 billion in exchanges with Middle Eastern nations, heavily depending on Gulf energy imports. According to experts, this pause in hostilities reduces geopolitical risks, stabilizes freight costs, and enhances predictability for Indian goods shipped through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ajay Srivastava, founder of Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), noted, 'A sustained ceasefire would stabilize energy prices and safeguard crucial shipping routes. However, any renewed conflict could endanger India's trade flows, energy security, and diaspora interests.'

This sentiment was echoed by Ajay Sahai, Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, who emphasized the ceasefire's role in alleviating pressures on global trade and supply chains, particularly in the Middle East. However, he stressed that achieving long-term benefits will require sustained peace and diplomatic follow-through.

(With inputs from agencies.)