TCL Celebrates Olympic Day as Official Worldwide Partner, Elevating Tech and Culture at Historic Ceremony

TCL received a distinguished honor during a ceremony at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, solidifying its role as a Worldwide Olympic Partner. The June 22 event marked TCL's contribution of smart devices, aimed at advancing sports and culture through innovative technology. The ceremony was graced by IOC dignitaries, including President Thomas Bach.

A commemorative stone engraved with TCL's logo was unveiled, celebrating their outstanding contributions. TCL COO Kevin Wang reaffirmed the alignment of their values with the Olympic spirit, indicating the brand's efforts to enhance visitor experiences at the museum through advanced technological capabilities.

Coinciding with Kirsty Coventry's historic inauguration as the first female and African IOC President, TCL's involvement underscores its commitment to innovation and empowerment. The brand further launched a global campaign promoting physical activity, featuring a fusion of artistic expression and technological prowess through initiatives like a dynamic film and flash mob performances.