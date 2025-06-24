Left Menu

TCL Celebrates Olympic Day as Official Worldwide Partner, Elevating Tech and Culture at Historic Ceremony

TCL marked its first global Olympic Day celebration by being honored at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland. Recognized as an official Worldwide Olympic Partner, TCL contributed smart devices to advance sports and culture. The event coincided with Kirsty Coventry's inauguration as the first female IOC President.

Updated: 24-06-2025 17:36 IST
TCL Celebrates Olympic Day as Official Worldwide Partner, Elevating Tech and Culture at Historic Ceremony
TCL Celebrates International Olympic Day with Donors' Wall Unveiling at Olympic Museum. Image Credit: ANI
TCL received a distinguished honor during a ceremony at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, solidifying its role as a Worldwide Olympic Partner. The June 22 event marked TCL's contribution of smart devices, aimed at advancing sports and culture through innovative technology. The ceremony was graced by IOC dignitaries, including President Thomas Bach.

A commemorative stone engraved with TCL's logo was unveiled, celebrating their outstanding contributions. TCL COO Kevin Wang reaffirmed the alignment of their values with the Olympic spirit, indicating the brand's efforts to enhance visitor experiences at the museum through advanced technological capabilities.

Coinciding with Kirsty Coventry's historic inauguration as the first female and African IOC President, TCL's involvement underscores its commitment to innovation and empowerment. The brand further launched a global campaign promoting physical activity, featuring a fusion of artistic expression and technological prowess through initiatives like a dynamic film and flash mob performances.

