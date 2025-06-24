Odomos Tackles Mosquito Threats at Cricket Matches, Promoting a Bite-Free Experience

In a bid to guard cricket enthusiasts against mosquito bites, Odomos orchestrated a widespread campaign during cricket matches in Delhi and Bangalore. Over 20,000 sachets of mosquito repellent cream were distributed, allowing fans to enjoy matches without the nuisance of mosquito bites, all while promoting public awareness.

Timed strategically between 1 pm and 6 pm, Odomos ambassadors engaged with crowds at entry points, reinforcing the importance of mosquito protection. In addition to distributing repellent, they provided attendees with application tips and hygiene advice to minimize mosquito breeding, notably around stadium seating areas.

This initiative aligns with Odomos's larger mission of achieving a dengue-free India, focusing on preventive action and public education. The campaign reached large audiences gathered for high-profile games, effectively amplifying awareness and encouraging lasting behavior change concerning mosquito-borne diseases.