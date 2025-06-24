Left Menu

Kalpataru Ltd's IPO Sees Modest Start: Insights and Implications

Real estate developer Kalpataru Ltd's IPO was 9% subscribed on the opening day. The offer included 20,35,764 shares against the 2,28,26,516 available. Retail investors subscribed at 33%, with non-institutional investors at 10%. The IPO is priced between Rs 387-414 per share, ending on June 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:13 IST
Kalpataru Ltd's IPO Sees Modest Start: Insights and Implications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpataru Ltd, a prominent real estate developer, launched its initial public offering (IPO) with a moderate start, securing a 9% subscription on its first day.

According to data from the NSE, the IPO attracted bids for 20,35,764 shares, a fraction of the 2,28,26,516 shares available. Retail investors played a significant role, contributing to a 33% subscription, while non-institutional investors accounted for 10%.

The Mumbai-based company has set its IPO price band at Rs 387-414 per share, with the offering scheduled to close on June 26. Intending to raise Rs 1,590 crore from the fresh equity issue, the funds will be allocated toward debt repayment and other corporate initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025