Major Investment Shake-Up: Haldiram Snacks Welcomes Alpha Wave Global

The fair trade regulator, Competition Commission of India (CCI), announced on Tuesday its approval for Alpha Wave Global's proposal to acquire a significant stake in Haldiram Snacks Food.

Alpha Wave Ventures II LP and Alpha Wave IHC CI, LP plan to acquire less than 10% of the equity share capital of Haldiram Snacks, a leader in the Indian packaged food market. The transaction underscores the company's impressive valuation of USD 10 billion.

Founded in 1937, Haldiram Snacks Food has grown from a small retail sweets shop to an international brand, with products sold in over 80 countries. The investment follows a recent stake acquisition by Singapore-based investor, Temasek.