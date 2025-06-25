El Al Expands Operations Amid Ceasefire: A Race to Repatriate

El Al Israel Airlines is making significant advancements in its operations by expanding flights to facilitate the return of passengers stranded during the Israel-Iran conflict. As a result of the newly enforced ceasefire, flights are set to increase sharply starting Wednesday, with the full spectrum of services projected to recommence over the weekend.

The national carrier plans to deploy its entire fleet for repatriation missions to major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Bangkok, and various European capitals. El Al's operations aim to assist the estimated 50,000 Israelis abroad and numerous tourists blocked amid the crisis that began on June 13, leading to widespread flight cancellations.

In addition to this, smaller airlines like Arkia and Israir are launching their rescue missions, with increased routes and frequencies as Israel lifts flight restrictions and reopens its airports. Alternative exits via Egyptian and Jordanian border crossings have been used, with many also departing by boats to Cyprus.

