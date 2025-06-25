Left Menu

El Al Expands Operations Amid Ceasefire: A Race to Repatriate

El Al Israel Airlines plans a major increase in flights to return passengers stranded due to the Israel-Iran conflict. With a ceasefire, the airline will operate its full fleet to repatriate citizens and resume normal schedules by the weekend. Focusing on major international routes, including New York and London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

El Al Israel Airlines is making significant advancements in its operations by expanding flights to facilitate the return of passengers stranded during the Israel-Iran conflict. As a result of the newly enforced ceasefire, flights are set to increase sharply starting Wednesday, with the full spectrum of services projected to recommence over the weekend.

The national carrier plans to deploy its entire fleet for repatriation missions to major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Bangkok, and various European capitals. El Al's operations aim to assist the estimated 50,000 Israelis abroad and numerous tourists blocked amid the crisis that began on June 13, leading to widespread flight cancellations.

In addition to this, smaller airlines like Arkia and Israir are launching their rescue missions, with increased routes and frequencies as Israel lifts flight restrictions and reopens its airports. Alternative exits via Egyptian and Jordanian border crossings have been used, with many also departing by boats to Cyprus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

