Reliance Defence Sets Sights on Global Expansion with Rheinmetall Partnership

In a significant move to bolster its international presence, Reliance Defence Ltd, promoted by Reliance Infrastructure Limited, has secured an export order worth Rs 600 crore from German defence and ammunition manufacturer Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH.

The partnership, announced last month, will see Reliance Defence supply artillery shells and explosives from a new facility in Maharashtra. This order, one of the largest in the high-tech ammunition sector, solidifies the company's position as a notable player in the global defence supply chain, particularly focusing on European markets.

With this strategic partnership, Anil Ambani's Reliance Group aims to position Reliance Defence among India's top three defence exporters, fostering a significant private sector impact under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The development of the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City in Ratnagiri will underpin future innovations and export growth in India's defence technology.

