Raymond Realty's Transformation Under New Leadership
Raymond Group's Gautam Hari Singhania has been named Chairman of the soon-to-be-listed Raymond Realty Ltd, following a demerger from the parent company. The company aims to innovate India's real estate landscape with a strengthened board and management committed to governance, transparency, and shareholder value.
- Country:
- India
Gautam Hari Singhania of Raymond Group has taken the helm as Chairman of Raymond Realty Ltd, poised to debut on the stock market on July 1 after separating from its parent firm.
Harmohan Sahni steps up as Managing Director and CEO, while the board welcomes four new independent directors: K Narsimha Murthy, Dipali Sheth, Ashish Kapadia, and Bharat Khanna. Gautam Trivedi joins as a Non-Executive Director.
Singhania is leading Raymond Realty on a journey as a focused real estate brand, emphasizing professional management and corporate governance. Raymond Ltd plans to focus solely on engineering after spinning off its lifestyle unit and now makes real estate a standalone entity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
