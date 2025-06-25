Left Menu

Raymond Realty's Transformation Under New Leadership

Raymond Group's Gautam Hari Singhania has been named Chairman of the soon-to-be-listed Raymond Realty Ltd, following a demerger from the parent company. The company aims to innovate India's real estate landscape with a strengthened board and management committed to governance, transparency, and shareholder value.

Updated: 25-06-2025 15:47 IST
Gautam Hari Singhania of Raymond Group has taken the helm as Chairman of Raymond Realty Ltd, poised to debut on the stock market on July 1 after separating from its parent firm.

Harmohan Sahni steps up as Managing Director and CEO, while the board welcomes four new independent directors: K Narsimha Murthy, Dipali Sheth, Ashish Kapadia, and Bharat Khanna. Gautam Trivedi joins as a Non-Executive Director.

Singhania is leading Raymond Realty on a journey as a focused real estate brand, emphasizing professional management and corporate governance. Raymond Ltd plans to focus solely on engineering after spinning off its lifestyle unit and now makes real estate a standalone entity.

