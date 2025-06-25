Raymond Realty's Transformation Under New Leadership

Gautam Hari Singhania of Raymond Group has taken the helm as Chairman of Raymond Realty Ltd, poised to debut on the stock market on July 1 after separating from its parent firm.

Harmohan Sahni steps up as Managing Director and CEO, while the board welcomes four new independent directors: K Narsimha Murthy, Dipali Sheth, Ashish Kapadia, and Bharat Khanna. Gautam Trivedi joins as a Non-Executive Director.

Singhania is leading Raymond Realty on a journey as a focused real estate brand, emphasizing professional management and corporate governance. Raymond Ltd plans to focus solely on engineering after spinning off its lifestyle unit and now makes real estate a standalone entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)