Prosus Sets Sights on Becoming Europe's Tech Giant

Dutch investor Prosus aims to become Europe's largest tech company, targeting over $200 billion in market value. It plans to achieve $7.3-$7.5 billion in e-commerce revenue by 2026 and increase aEBITDA significantly. Prosus also anticipates robust growth from its Tencent stake dividends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:52 IST
Prosus Sets Sights on Becoming Europe's Tech Giant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dutch technology investor Prosus announced ambitious financial targets on Wednesday, reaffirming its vision to emerge as Europe's leading tech company valued at over $200 billion. With South Africa's Naspers owning a 41% stake, Prosus aims to generate $7.3-$7.5 billion in e-commerce revenue by 2026, as revealed during an investor presentation.

The company seeks to advance its e-commerce adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (aEBITDA) to $1.1-$1.2 billion. For the 2025 fiscal year, Prosus' e-commerce revenue was $6.2 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA of $655 million. Transitioning from an investment firm to a more operative entity, Prosus focuses on lifestyle e-commerce across Latin America, India, and Europe, says CEO Fabricio Bloisi during Capital Markets Day.

Expecting to double its revenue and more than triple its adjusted EBITDA from 2025 to 2028, Prosus anticipates pacing towards $12.5 billion in revenue. The company also projects a 24% year-on-year rise to $1.2 billion from Tencent dividends. Following recent strategic moves, including acquiring Just Eat Takeaway, Prosus remains committed to dominating the European tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

