Left Menu

World Bank's Multi-Billion Aid Fuels Infrastructure Growth in Middle East

The World Bank has approved over USD 1 billion for major infrastructure and reconstruction projects in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. Iraq receives the largest portion, with USD 930 million allocated to revitalize its railway system. Funding to Syria and Lebanon focuses on energy reconstruction and essential infrastructure restoration respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:59 IST
World Bank's Multi-Billion Aid Fuels Infrastructure Growth in Middle East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The World Bank announced the approval of over USD 1 billion in funding for infrastructure development and reconstruction initiatives across Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. These projects aim to facilitate economic recovery and growth in the region.

Iraq received the highest allocation of USD 930 million, directed toward enhancing the nation's railway infrastructure. The project focuses on boosting domestic trade and diversifying the economy while improving connectivity from the Umm Qasr Port to Mosul.

War-torn Syria is receiving a USD 146 million grant to restore its electricity network, while Lebanon, recovering from prolonged conflict, will benefit from USD 250 million to repair critical infrastructure. These moves are part of wider efforts to support post-conflict recovery and development in these nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025