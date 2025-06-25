Left Menu

Credlix Bridges India-Mexico Trade with Innovative Connect Service

Credlix launches India-Mexico Connect, enabling Mexican buyers to directly source industrial products from Indian manufacturers, backed by seamless trade financing. This marks the first initiative of its kind by an Indian B2B startup in Mexico, enhancing supply chain diversification and bilateral trade relations between India and Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:21 IST
Credlix announces the launch of its India-Mexico Connect service at the IndMex Chamber. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Credlix, a key player in global fintech, announced the launch of its India-Mexico Connect service from its headquarters in New Delhi. This pioneering offering allows Mexican companies to purchase industrial products directly from a wide array of Indian manufacturers, all powered by the extensive B2B network of Moglix, Credlix's parent company.

Introduced during an event organized by the IndMex Chamber at the Indian Embassy in Mexico, the India-Mexico Connect represents a critical step forward in strengthening trade ties between the two nations. Attendees included business and diplomatic leaders, with the event marked by the presence of Pankaj Sharma, India's Ambassador to Mexico. This move is expected to kickstart a new phase of economic cooperation between India and Mexico.

Rahul Garg, Founder & CEO of Moglix and Credlix, emphasized that, "the service taps into Mexico's rising prominence as a nearshoring hub and India's expanding manufacturing capabilities." The platform offers Mexican buyers access to over 20,000 Indian suppliers of essential industrial products. Credlix ensures up to 90% of working capital is available at shipment through collateral-free, invoice-based export financing, addressing existing challenges in payment security and sourcing complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

