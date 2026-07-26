Terror on Berlin Streets: Islamist Militant Strikes Near Pride Event

Germany has vowed to prosecute those accountable for a recent terrorist attack near a Pride event in Berlin, recognizing the suspect as Abdul B, an Islamist militant sympathizer. The attack involved a van ramming into pedestrians, resulting in one fatality and 29 injuries. The incident puts additional pressure on Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition government amid impending state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 18:57 IST
Terror on Berlin Streets: Islamist Militant Strikes Near Pride Event
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  • Germany

Germany is gearing up to ensure justice following a lethal terrorist attack during a Pride event in Berlin, labeled as an Islamist attack. The suspect, identified as Abdul B, a known sympathizer of Islamist militants, used a white minivan to plough through pedestrians near the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday night.

This attack, which left one person dead and 29 injured, has spurred calls for swift legal action. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt confirmed the suspect’s previous criminal background and ties to the Islamist scene. Berlin police are urging the public's assistance in locating Abdul B, cautioning that he is armed and dangerous.

As investigators dig deeper into the motive and alliances of Abdul B, pressure mounts on Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition government. With state elections looming, the government faces scrutiny over handling security and immigration issues, exploited by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party for political gains.

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