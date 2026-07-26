Europe Battles Flames: Historic Cities and Natural Heritage at Risk

Wildfires are encroaching upon the historic city of Bordeaux, threatening France's renowned winelands. Authorities in France have evacuated around 220,000 people, while Spain faces its own infernos, prompting the evacuation of over 75,000 residents. These fires have devastated tourist areas and reignited fears about climate change-driven disasters.

Despite efforts from local fire brigades, the situation remains precarious. Bordeaux's Mayor Thomas Cazenave reports that the blaze is just 15 kilometers from the city, while in Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez toured fire-ravaged Avila, promising swift action to protect lives and communities.

International assistance is pouring in under the EU's civil protection mechanism, with Greece and Italy deploying Canadair firefighting aircraft to Spain. Portuguese forces have also rallied to respond. As Europe confronts this escalating crisis, leaders emphasize policies grounded in climate science to tackle future threats.