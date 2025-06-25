Left Menu

Fairexpay and Acadfly Revolutionize International Student Remittances

Fairexpay and Acadfly have collaborated to streamline international remittances for students. Their digital solution aims to reduce costs and simplify the remittance process, aligning with Acadfly's mission to enhance the study-abroad experience. This partnership promises to make global education more affordable and hassle-free for Indian students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:23 IST
Fairexpay has partnered with Acadfly, the study-abroad program of PhysicsWallah. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move for international students, Fairexpay has teamed up with Acadfly, the study-abroad arm of PhysicsWallah, to simplify the remittance process. The partnership seeks to leverage technology to provide a digital solution that reduces costs and eases the financial burden on students and their families.

The Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) recorded outbound remittances totaling $3,500 million for Indian students studying abroad in the fiscal year 2023-24. As the demand for international education rises, repatriating funds remains fraught with challenges, such as bank visits, documentation, and processing delays, creating stress for students.

By pooling their expertise, Fairexpay and Acadfly aim to offer a streamlined platform for tuition and living expenses, promising speedier transactions with fewer hidden costs. This collaboration not only promises financial relief but also aligns with both companies' commitments to innovation in the education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

