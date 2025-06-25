Swift Response: Qatar Airways Handles Massive Flight Diversions
Qatar Airways efficiently managed 20,000 passengers affected by flight diversions due to a missile attack on a U.S. airbase in Qatar. CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer affirmed that all passengers were cleared within 24 hours, showcasing the airline's rapid emergency response capabilities.
On Wednesday, Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer shared that all passengers from flights impacted by the diversion following Iran's missile attack on a U.S. airbase in Qatar were processed and cleared within 24 hours.
The flight diversions affected approximately 20,000 passengers in total, according to a statement from the CEO.
This rapid response underscores Qatar Airways' ability to manage large-scale operational challenges efficiently in emergency situations.
