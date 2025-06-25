Boosting Mizoram's Connectivity to Enhance Asian Trade
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma stresses the critical need for infrastructure development to improve regional connectivity and boost cross-border trade with Asian countries. In a High Level Task Force meeting, he highlighted challenges in the Northeast's infrastructure and expressed gratitude to Union DoNER Minister Scindia for his leadership.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized the importance of infrastructure improvements to boost both regional connectivity and cross-border trade with Asian nations, an official statement revealed on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister led an online assembly of the High Level Task Force on the North East Economic Corridor. The group, established by the Ministry of DoNER, aims to foster economic growth in India's Northeast. Lalduhoma identified urgent infrastructure needs, noting Mizoram's road density trails the national average, with other sectors demanding urgent focus.
Highlighting potential benefits, Lalduhoma stated that robust infrastructure would bolster trade with Asian countries and generate significant employment. He praised Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for his dedicated efforts in regional development. The meeting saw participation from numerous officials, including Scindia and Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
