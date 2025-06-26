Left Menu

DBS Bank Facilitates AIFL's $80 Million Green Loan for India's Clean Energy Future

DBS Bank achieved a significant milestone by leading Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited's inaugural $80 million green loan. This transaction supports India's transition to sustainable energy, aligning with the national goal of 500 GW non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, and emphasizes responsible banking and eco-driven infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:17 IST
DBS Bank Facilitates AIFL's $80 Million Green Loan for India's Clean Energy Future
DBS Bank Leads Maiden Green Finance Facility of USD80 Million for Aseem Infrastructure Finance. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark financial move, DBS Bank has successfully led Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited (AIFL) in securing their first external commercial borrowing and green loan of $80 million. This step cements AIFL's role as a pivotal player in India's infrastructure landscape, specifically in funding clean energy projects.

As India, one of the fastest-growing major economies, anticipates a surge in energy demand, renewable energy has emerged as a crucial component of its power mix. With a target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, AIFL's green loan aligns with the national vision for a climate-positive future.

Key figures, including DBS Bank India's Managing Director, Rajat Verma, and AIFL CEO, Virender Pankaj, have lauded the transaction. This deal not only showcases DBS's role as a sustainability coordinator but also demonstrates its commitment to responsible banking and eco-conscious infrastructure development, with accolades as the 'Safest Bank in Asia' for 16 years running.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025