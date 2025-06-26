DBS Bank Facilitates AIFL's $80 Million Green Loan for India's Clean Energy Future

In a landmark financial move, DBS Bank has successfully led Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited (AIFL) in securing their first external commercial borrowing and green loan of $80 million. This step cements AIFL's role as a pivotal player in India's infrastructure landscape, specifically in funding clean energy projects.

As India, one of the fastest-growing major economies, anticipates a surge in energy demand, renewable energy has emerged as a crucial component of its power mix. With a target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, AIFL's green loan aligns with the national vision for a climate-positive future.

Key figures, including DBS Bank India's Managing Director, Rajat Verma, and AIFL CEO, Virender Pankaj, have lauded the transaction. This deal not only showcases DBS's role as a sustainability coordinator but also demonstrates its commitment to responsible banking and eco-conscious infrastructure development, with accolades as the 'Safest Bank in Asia' for 16 years running.

(With inputs from agencies.)