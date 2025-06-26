Tripura's Stock Resilience Amid Assam Landslides

Tripura's essential commodities, including rice, wheat, and sugar, remain in substantial supply despite an ongoing disruption in the supply chain due to severe landslides in Assam's hilly regions, according to officials.

The state has stocks of rice for 86 days, wheat for 50 days, pulse for 50 days, sugar for 22 days, and salt for 30 days. Fuel reserves, however, are projected to last only four to five days, as per Food & Civil Supplies Director Sumit Lodh. The authorities are actively overseeing the situation and engaging in daily reviews of available food and fuel supplies.

In response to the landslide-induced suspension of train services on the Lumding-Badarpur section, the government is coordinating with agencies such as the FCI, IOCL, and NFR to ensure a steady supply of essentials. Restoration work aims to clear the debris, with hopes of resuming train operations by June 29, mitigating further disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)