Controversy Brews Over Maharashtra's Shaktipeeth Expressway Project

Supriya Sule urges Maharashtra to reconsider the Rs 86,300 crore Shaktipeeth Expressway due to economic concerns. The project, linking Nagpur and Goa, faces opposition over financial and land acquisition issues. Critics question its necessity amid an already strained state budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Supriya Sule, the working president of NCP(SP), has voiced strong opposition to Maharashtra's proposed Rs 86,300 crore Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway. Speaking at a press conference, the Baramati Lok Sabha MP highlighted the financial strain this project could impose on the "already depleted" state budget.

Approved by the state cabinet, the expressway aims to link Pavnar with Patradevi, reducing travel time by half between Nagpur and Goa. However, the project's financial footprint, including a sanctioned Rs 12,000 crore loan from HUDCO for land acquisition, has drawn criticism.

Sule emphasized growing public dissent, stressing unnecessary road development given existing corridors can be enhanced. She questioned the financial viability, especially when 22% of the state's budget might go to loan repayments, affecting essential sectors like education and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

