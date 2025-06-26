Controversy Brews Over Maharashtra's Shaktipeeth Expressway Project

Supriya Sule, the working president of NCP(SP), has voiced strong opposition to Maharashtra's proposed Rs 86,300 crore Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway. Speaking at a press conference, the Baramati Lok Sabha MP highlighted the financial strain this project could impose on the "already depleted" state budget.

Approved by the state cabinet, the expressway aims to link Pavnar with Patradevi, reducing travel time by half between Nagpur and Goa. However, the project's financial footprint, including a sanctioned Rs 12,000 crore loan from HUDCO for land acquisition, has drawn criticism.

Sule emphasized growing public dissent, stressing unnecessary road development given existing corridors can be enhanced. She questioned the financial viability, especially when 22% of the state's budget might go to loan repayments, affecting essential sectors like education and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)