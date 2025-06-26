Airline Woes: Navigating Conflict Skies

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced a halt to all its flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, a decision that will remain in effect until June 30. This announcement comes on the heels of a broader company directive issued on Tuesday.

The decision was triggered by a recent 12-day war between Iran and Israel, which resulted in the closure of air spaces and heightened safety concerns across the region, prompting many international airlines to suspend flights.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture between the Hungary-based low-cost airline Wizz Air and the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, ADQ. The geopolitical tensions have left airlines scrambling to navigate the precarious situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)