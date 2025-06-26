Left Menu

No Toll Tax for Two-Wheelers, Government Clarifies Amid Misinformation

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari dismissed reports of planned toll taxes on two-wheelers, labeling them as false. The National Highway Authority of India echoed the statement. Meanwhile, a new FASTag-based Annual Pass will reduce toll expenses for commuters. An ANPR-FASTag system is also set to modernize toll collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:30 IST
No Toll Tax for Two-Wheelers, Government Clarifies Amid Misinformation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has dismissed speculative reports suggesting the government plans to impose toll taxes on two-wheelers, labeling such reports as baseless. "No such decision has been proposed," Gadkari announced on X, refuting claims from certain media outlets.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) also confirmed the absence of any plans to introduce toll charges for two-wheelers. These clarifications come amid concerns about misinformation in the media landscape.

In other developments, the government is set to launch a FASTag-based Annual Pass that significantly reduces travel costs for commuters. Set to start on August 15, this scheme offers travel across 200 toll plazas for just Rs 3,000 annually, down from the previous average of Rs 10,000.

Minister Gadkari stated that this new system averages a cost of Rs 15 per crossing, offering savings of up to Rs 7,000 annually for regular highway users. In related news, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had refuted earlier reports about replacing FASTags with a satellite-based system.

The Ministry is rolling out an ANPR-FASTag-based Barrier-Less Tolling System at selected plazas. This advanced system combines Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology with the existing FASTag system, allowing seamless vehicle identification and toll deduction through the use of ANPR cameras and FASTag readers.

With the new system, vehicles will not need to stop at toll plazas, aiming for a smoother transit. Non-compliance could lead to e-notices and penalties. NHAI has invited bids to implement this system at selected toll plazas, and will decide on wider implementation based on its performance and user feedback. (ANI)

