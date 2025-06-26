Left Menu

H&M's Fashionable Profit Beat: Navigating Tariffs and Trendsetting Apparel

H&M posted a slight rise in second-quarter profits as CEO Daniel Erver focuses on profitability, with trend-driven fashion boosting customer reception despite sales declines. Gingham patterns and mini-accessories are trending, while tariffs affect U.S. operations. Global expansion continues with openings planned in Brazil, El Salvador, and Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a positive shift amidst global economic uncertainties, Swedish fashion giant H&M recorded an unexpected rise in second-quarter profits. The development comes as CEO Daniel Erver seeks to pivot the brand towards profitability through trend-driven collections, despite slightly lower-than-projected sales.

Erver emphasized the uptick in local-currency sales for June, marking a recovery from last year's declines, thanks to the popularity of gingham and check patterns. Social media trends have fueled sales of mini-accessories, despite consumer sentiment in the U.S. waning under the weight of tariff pressures imposed by President Trump.

While reducing the number of physical stores globally, H&M is eyeing growth in emerging markets. Plans are underway to open new outlets in Brazil, El Salvador, and Venezuela. Meanwhile, the brand is committed to maintaining competitive pricing to navigate economic uncertainties.

