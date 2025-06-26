H&M's Fashionable Profit Beat: Navigating Tariffs and Trendsetting Apparel

In a positive shift amidst global economic uncertainties, Swedish fashion giant H&M recorded an unexpected rise in second-quarter profits. The development comes as CEO Daniel Erver seeks to pivot the brand towards profitability through trend-driven collections, despite slightly lower-than-projected sales.

Erver emphasized the uptick in local-currency sales for June, marking a recovery from last year's declines, thanks to the popularity of gingham and check patterns. Social media trends have fueled sales of mini-accessories, despite consumer sentiment in the U.S. waning under the weight of tariff pressures imposed by President Trump.

While reducing the number of physical stores globally, H&M is eyeing growth in emerging markets. Plans are underway to open new outlets in Brazil, El Salvador, and Venezuela. Meanwhile, the brand is committed to maintaining competitive pricing to navigate economic uncertainties.