Turkey Boosts NATO Commitment with Ambitious Defence Spending Plans

NATO's recent decision to increase its defense spending target to 5% of GDP by 2035 has garnered full support from Turkey, which is already exceeding its previous 2% benchmark, according to a source from the Turkish defense ministry. The move is part of a collective effort to address the long-term threat from Russia and enhance both civil and military resilience.

Turkey, possessing NATO's second-largest army and being a top-five contributor to NATO operations, has fulfilled all NATO capability targets and is committed to defense industry development. The country plans to invest significantly in its national 'Steel Dome' project and other defense systems, including hypersonic and cruise missile capabilities as well as next-generation military equipment.

President Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of a multi-layered air defense system during remarks made en route from the NATO summit. Despite facing U.S. sanctions for acquiring Russian S-400 systems in 2020, Erdogan emphasized Turkey's determination to boost its missile capabilities and infrastructure to improve defense resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)