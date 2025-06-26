Bizarre Car Chase on Rails: City Faces Unusual Disruption

In a rare and unusual event, a woman caused significant disruption to train services by driving her car for approximately 8 kilometers along a railway track on the outskirts of the city Thursday morning.

The incident began when she entered the tracks at a level-crossing between Shankarpally and Nagulapally stations. Despite the efforts of railway staff to halt her progress, she persisted in driving along the tracks, later switching to a parallel line and reversing towards the level-crossing gate.

Authorities, who noted signs of mental disturbance, managed to stop her and administered medical evaluations. She previously worked in a software company, according to police reports. The disruption affected four passenger trains and four freight trains, with services resuming after safety confirmations.

(With inputs from agencies.)