Bizarre Car Chase on Rails: City Faces Unusual Disruption
A woman drove on railway tracks for 8 kms, causing train disruptions near the city. After entering tracks at a crossing, she continued despite attempts to stop her. Found mentally disturbed after confrontation, she was taken for medical tests. Train services were restored after inspections.
In a rare and unusual event, a woman caused significant disruption to train services by driving her car for approximately 8 kilometers along a railway track on the outskirts of the city Thursday morning.
The incident began when she entered the tracks at a level-crossing between Shankarpally and Nagulapally stations. Despite the efforts of railway staff to halt her progress, she persisted in driving along the tracks, later switching to a parallel line and reversing towards the level-crossing gate.
Authorities, who noted signs of mental disturbance, managed to stop her and administered medical evaluations. She previously worked in a software company, according to police reports. The disruption affected four passenger trains and four freight trains, with services resuming after safety confirmations.
