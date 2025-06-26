Left Menu

Bizarre Car Chase on Rails: City Faces Unusual Disruption

A woman drove on railway tracks for 8 kms, causing train disruptions near the city. After entering tracks at a crossing, she continued despite attempts to stop her. Found mentally disturbed after confrontation, she was taken for medical tests. Train services were restored after inspections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:49 IST
Bizarre Car Chase on Rails: City Faces Unusual Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare and unusual event, a woman caused significant disruption to train services by driving her car for approximately 8 kilometers along a railway track on the outskirts of the city Thursday morning.

The incident began when she entered the tracks at a level-crossing between Shankarpally and Nagulapally stations. Despite the efforts of railway staff to halt her progress, she persisted in driving along the tracks, later switching to a parallel line and reversing towards the level-crossing gate.

Authorities, who noted signs of mental disturbance, managed to stop her and administered medical evaluations. She previously worked in a software company, according to police reports. The disruption affected four passenger trains and four freight trains, with services resuming after safety confirmations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025