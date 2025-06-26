Extensive Resurfacing of Mehrauli-Gurugram Road Set to Begin

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is poised to embark on a significant road-resurfacing initiative on the Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) Road, as confirmed by officials. A tender has been floated for the repair of a 7.5-kilometre section starting from Andheria Mod up to the Haryana border, part of the road's total 15-kilometre length.

The project, estimated at Rs 5 crore, is expected to bring a comprehensive overhaul within three months. In addition to resurfacing, footpaths and the central verge will undergo repairs. Drains, bell mouths, and vegetation clearing will be addressed, while signage will be fixed to ensure safety and clarity for commuters.

The road, under the NHAI's purview as a national highway, will see further improvements as cracks are filled with bituminous material. In conjunction, a traffic plan will be devised in collaboration with traffic police, aiming to minimize commuter disruptions. The broader goal is to boost connectivity and alleviate traffic congestion in southern Delhi, with future plans to widen Mandi Road also underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)