Left Menu

Extensive Resurfacing of Mehrauli-Gurugram Road Set to Begin

The National Highways Authority of India is set to conduct significant road-resurfacing on a key stretch of Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, with a tender issued for a 7.5-kilometre repair. Expected to cost Rs 5 crore and take three months, the project aims to ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:18 IST
Extensive Resurfacing of Mehrauli-Gurugram Road Set to Begin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is poised to embark on a significant road-resurfacing initiative on the Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) Road, as confirmed by officials. A tender has been floated for the repair of a 7.5-kilometre section starting from Andheria Mod up to the Haryana border, part of the road's total 15-kilometre length.

The project, estimated at Rs 5 crore, is expected to bring a comprehensive overhaul within three months. In addition to resurfacing, footpaths and the central verge will undergo repairs. Drains, bell mouths, and vegetation clearing will be addressed, while signage will be fixed to ensure safety and clarity for commuters.

The road, under the NHAI's purview as a national highway, will see further improvements as cracks are filled with bituminous material. In conjunction, a traffic plan will be devised in collaboration with traffic police, aiming to minimize commuter disruptions. The broader goal is to boost connectivity and alleviate traffic congestion in southern Delhi, with future plans to widen Mandi Road also underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025