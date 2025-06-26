'Operation Deep Manifest': Cracking Down on Illicit Trade

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has carried out a major enforcement operation named 'Operation Deep Manifest', aimed at intercepting illegal imports of goods originating from Pakistan and routed through Dubai.

In this operation, the DRI seized goods worth Rs 9 crore, uncovering 39 containers carrying 1,115 metric tonnes of banned imports amidst strict prohibitions enforced after the Pahalgam terror attacks.

The DRI disclosed that importers evaded the 200 percent customs duty by falsely declaring these goods' origins as the UAE. The investigation revealed significant connections and financial linkages to Pakistani entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)