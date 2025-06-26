Left Menu

Rajasthan Chief Minister Unveils Ambitious Job Policies at IIT Jodhpur Convocation

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced plans to train 1.5 lakh youth and create 10 lakh jobs, emphasizing the state's focus on technological advancement. While addressing a convocation at IIT Jodhpur, he also critiqued Congress over its handling of the Emergency period, highlighting democratic values.

In a move to boost Rajasthan's employment landscape, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced a strategic initiative to train 1.5 lakh youth, unveiling this plan at IIT Jodhpur's convocation. Sharma emphasized that with a clear State Skill Policy, the government aims to foster economic growth and job creation across varied sectors.

The Chief Minister outlined the Rajasthan Employment Policy 2025 and the Vivekananda Employment Assistance Fund, which aim to generate 10 lakh jobs. Highlighting the rapid implementation of MoUs worth Rs 4.25 lakh crore, Sharma expressed the government's dedication to investor engagement and technological innovation.

Sharma also addressed the 50th anniversary of Emergency, condemning Congress for undermining democratic values. He criticized the party for halting pensions for 'Gaurav Sainanis' while reaffirming the state's recognition of their resilience during that oppressive period.

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

