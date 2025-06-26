Rajasthan Chief Minister Unveils Ambitious Job Policies at IIT Jodhpur Convocation

In a move to boost Rajasthan's employment landscape, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced a strategic initiative to train 1.5 lakh youth, unveiling this plan at IIT Jodhpur's convocation. Sharma emphasized that with a clear State Skill Policy, the government aims to foster economic growth and job creation across varied sectors.

The Chief Minister outlined the Rajasthan Employment Policy 2025 and the Vivekananda Employment Assistance Fund, which aim to generate 10 lakh jobs. Highlighting the rapid implementation of MoUs worth Rs 4.25 lakh crore, Sharma expressed the government's dedication to investor engagement and technological innovation.

Sharma also addressed the 50th anniversary of Emergency, condemning Congress for undermining democratic values. He criticized the party for halting pensions for 'Gaurav Sainanis' while reaffirming the state's recognition of their resilience during that oppressive period.