Tata Sons Initiates Comprehensive Relief Efforts Post Air India Tragedy

Tata Sons held its first board meeting after the Air India plane disaster, where chairman N Chandrasekaran briefed the leadership on the unfolding tragedy.

The board was updated on the relief measures initiated and discussed future actions with Tata Trusts to help those impacted by the catastrophe, sources indicated.

At the meeting, the nine-member board, governing over 100 companies within the Tata conglomerate, expressed their condolences for the victims. They also announced a compensation package amounting to Rs 1 crore for the families affected.