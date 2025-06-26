Tata Sons Initiates Comprehensive Relief Efforts Post Air India Tragedy
Tata Sons' board, led by chairman N Chandrasekaran, convened following the Air India crash. The board reviewed the ongoing relief efforts and collaborated with Tata Trusts for aid. A compensation of Rs 1 crore was announced for each victim's family, as Chandrasekaran assumes direct control of Air India's daily operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Tata Sons held its first board meeting after the Air India plane disaster, where chairman N Chandrasekaran briefed the leadership on the unfolding tragedy.
The board was updated on the relief measures initiated and discussed future actions with Tata Trusts to help those impacted by the catastrophe, sources indicated.
At the meeting, the nine-member board, governing over 100 companies within the Tata conglomerate, expressed their condolences for the victims. They also announced a compensation package amounting to Rs 1 crore for the families affected.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air India says extending full cooperation to authorities in investigation of Ahmedabad-London Gatwick plane crash incident.
Doctors Demand Compensation for Air India Crash Victims
Tata Group to provide Rs 1 crore compensation to families of persons who lost their lives in plane crash: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson.
Delhi High Court Mandates Protection for Prisoners: Compensation Granted in Custodial Death
Fair Compensation Beyond Disability Numbers: Tribunal's Verdict