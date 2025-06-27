Railway Reform Row: Controllers Cite Ongoing Concerns
The Ministry of Railways recently announced reforms to improve train control operations, but some controllers feel key issues remain unresolved. Concerns include omitted stress and night duty allowances and promotion criteria changes that could impact operational efficiency and career advancement opportunities for existing staff.
The Ministry of Railways' new reforms aimed at enhancing train control operations have sparked discontent among some employees, who claim the changes fail to address fundamental issues. Key concerns include the absence of increased stress and night duty allowances crucial for employees dealing with high-pressure situations.
Reports from controllers indicate dissatisfaction with amended promotion criteria that allow Grade Pay Level Two employees to ascend to Level Six, potentially lowering the position's prestige. Controllers argue this could compromise training and operational standards, given the complexity of modern railway traffic management.
Controllers are also wary of filling half of the vacancies at Grade Pay Level Seven through candidates from other departments, which could impede career progression for existing staff. They urge the Railway Board to realign reforms with operational needs to maintain efficiency and employee morale.
