Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto promises free power, Rs 1,500 allowance for women domestic helps

A monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 for domestic helps and women from the fishing community who sell fish, 100 units of free power, and property tax waiver for houses up to 700 sq feet are key promises for Mumbai voters made in a joint Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto.

The ''Vachan Nama, Shabd Thackerencha'' for Mumbai civic polls was released on Sunday at a joint presser of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray.

The MNS chief visited the Shiv Sena Bhawan after nearly two decades following the political reunion between the two cousins.

The cover of the manifesto features cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, along with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Although the Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance includes the NCP (SP), no senior leader from the Sharad Pawar-led party was on the dais when the manifesto was released.

Leaders from the BJP-led Mahayuti criticised the Thackerays, terming the poll document an 'apachan nama', "farce" and a document with "imprint of Bombay Scottish", an apparent reference to Aaditya Thackeray and Raj's son Amit Thackeray, both alumni of the elite Mumbai school.

The Shiv Sena, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, said the document is a "copy-paste" version of the poll promises made in 2017.

The manifesto has targeted women voters, promising ''Swabhiman Nidhi'' of Rs 1,500 per month for house helps and women from the Koli community, on the lines of the Mahayuti government's Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides a similar amount to eligible women between 21 and 65 years.

The parties have also promised good restrooms for women on major roads in Mumbai.

The manifesto mentions a meal scheme, similar to the Shiv Bhojan Thali, under which breakfast and lunch would be provided for Rs 10.

Mumbai's land will only be used to house Mumbaikars, the manifesto states, promising affordable housing for employees of the BMC, government, BEST and mill workers.

The BMC will have its own housing authority, and one lakh affordable houses will be built in the next five years, it stated.

The parties have also promised 100 units of free power for residential use through the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, and efforts will be taken to extend this to the eastern and western suburbs.

The BEST is currently cash-strapped. There was no clarity whether the free units will be given to residents in the island city where the undertaking provides its electricity services or to the entire city.

The manifesto has also announced financial assistance ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh for youth for self-employment, along with an interest-free loan of Rs 25,000 for gig workers.

The alliance has promised to waive property tax on houses of up to 700 sq ft and stated that rules will also be changed to ensure every flat gets one parking slot in redeveloped buildings.

The alliance has also promised to bring down the minimum bus fare to Rs 5 from the current Rs 10 and introduce new buses and routes.

The manifesto stated that to boost the health infrastructure, five new medical colleges will be established in civic-run hospitals, and any move to privatise these facilities will be thwarted.

A super-speciality cancer hospital will be established in the city, and a rapid bike medical assistance will also be launched, it said.

In the education sector, 'Mumbai Public Schools' run by the BMC will have classes from junior kindergarten to Class 12, and creches will be established in every assembly segment to provide care for children of working parents, the manifesto said.

The alliance has also listed pet parks, clinics, ambulances, and crematoriums as some of the initiatives for the city.

In a veiled jibe at the Thackeray cousins over the manifesto, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said they could have done it a day earlier, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rajmata Jijabai, mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

''But in recent times, our old friends have started sitting with those allergic to Vande Mataram, so I am not aware what else they are allergic to," Fadnavis said, without naming Raj or Uddhav. State minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar accused the Thackeray cousins of making lofty promises, and said voters won't be able to digest those.

"Listening to such assurances causes indigestion among people. Hence, this is not a 'vachan nama' (promise document) but an 'apachan nama' (indigestion note)," he said.

The BJP would soon place before the public a detailed account of alleged corruption when the undivided Shiv Sena controlled the BMC, he said. He appealed to voters not to fall for what he termed misleading promises, but to stand firmly with the BJP.

State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule called the manifesto document a "farce" and a collection of "hollow promises".

"People of Maharashtra have seen Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister and also his party's rule in Mumbai (BMC) for the last 25 years. Despite being CM, he attended the assembly only twice," Bawankule claimed.

Thackeray brothers are trying to raise emotive issues, but the public won't be misled, he said.

Rahul Shewale of the rival Shiv Sena, a partner in the ruling Mahayuti alliance, said the poll promise document bears the stamp of Bombay Scottish.

Addressing a news conference, Shewale said the poll document excludes words like Hindu, Hindutva, and Hinduhriday Samrat as Thackerays want to appease a particular community.

The manifesto, which claims to focus on 'Marathi manoos', has 40 per cent English words. Using language other than Marathi is suppression of Marathi, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)