L&T Technology Services Launches Cutting-Edge Engineering Hub in Plano

L&T Technology Services, a prominent name in global engineering and technology, has inaugurated an advanced Engineering Design Center in Plano, Texas, highlighting its commitment to innovation in the fields of AI and cybersecurity. The center, which complies with ITAR standards, aims to cater to the defense sector while offering cutting-edge solutions for smart cities.

The unveiling of the new hub, attended by notable figures such as Plano Mayor John B. Muns, marks a significant step in boosting the local job market. It begins with 100 engineers, with plans to exceed 350 high-skilled positions in sectors like Mobility and Tech. Demonstrations showcased technologies like the Fusion platform and Software Defined Imaging, promising advances in digital manufacturing and inspection tools.

Texas leaders, including U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Pat Fallon, praised the initiative as a beacon of growth for the state's innovation landscape. The facility reinforces Texas' standing as a leader in high-tech industries, aiming to deliver cutting-edge solutions with a focus on co-creation alongside local talent and business partners.