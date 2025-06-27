Revolutionizing Justice: India Launches Online Dispute Resolution for MSMEs
President Droupadi Murmu announced the launch of an online dispute resolution portal aimed at expediting payment-related disputes for micro and small enterprises (MSEs). Highlighting the benefits during World MSME Day, she emphasized the portal's role in supporting sustainability, green tech adoption, and the 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' vision.
President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a new online dispute resolution portal designed to hasten case hearings and decisions concerning delayed payments to micro and small enterprises (MSEs). This move, announced on World MSME Day, aims to address MSE challenges such as finance access and competition, underscoring the government's commitment to supporting these enterprises.
The President encouraged the participation of young women in business, highlighting government schemes that promote self-reliance. She noted the global struggles with climate change and evolving technology and stressed India's commitment to sustainability by integrating green technology into the MSME sector, which could enhance competitiveness and meet climate targets.
MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi stated that the sector provides employment to 34 crore individuals. The portal, supported by the World Bank, intends to resolve disputes therein by automating enterprise detail acquisition and managing hearings through virtual conferences, offering resolutions via conciliation and arbitration.
