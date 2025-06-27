Left Menu

Revolutionizing Justice: India Launches Online Dispute Resolution for MSMEs

President Droupadi Murmu announced the launch of an online dispute resolution portal aimed at expediting payment-related disputes for micro and small enterprises (MSEs). Highlighting the benefits during World MSME Day, she emphasized the portal's role in supporting sustainability, green tech adoption, and the 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:17 IST
Revolutionizing Justice: India Launches Online Dispute Resolution for MSMEs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a new online dispute resolution portal designed to hasten case hearings and decisions concerning delayed payments to micro and small enterprises (MSEs). This move, announced on World MSME Day, aims to address MSE challenges such as finance access and competition, underscoring the government's commitment to supporting these enterprises.

The President encouraged the participation of young women in business, highlighting government schemes that promote self-reliance. She noted the global struggles with climate change and evolving technology and stressed India's commitment to sustainability by integrating green technology into the MSME sector, which could enhance competitiveness and meet climate targets.

MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi stated that the sector provides employment to 34 crore individuals. The portal, supported by the World Bank, intends to resolve disputes therein by automating enterprise detail acquisition and managing hearings through virtual conferences, offering resolutions via conciliation and arbitration.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025