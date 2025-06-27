UBS Raises S&P 500 Target Amid Trade Optimism
UBS Global Wealth Management has increased its year-end target for the S&P 500 index, raising it from a prior estimate of 6,000 to 6,200. The upgrade comes as the firm anticipates reduced trade uncertainties.
In a note released late Thursday, UBS stated that this adjustment aligns with their optimistic outlook on the market. They believe most large-cap companies are positioned to navigate tariff challenges successfully.
This revised target underscores growing confidence in the resilience of significant market players amid potential trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
