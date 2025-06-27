Left Menu

UBS Raises S&P 500 Target Amid Trade Optimism

UBS Global Wealth Management has increased its year-end projection for the S&P 500 index to 6,200, moving up from an earlier forecast of 6,000. The decision reflects confidence that major companies will withstand trade uncertainties effectively.

UBS Global Wealth Management has increased its year-end target for the S&P 500 index, raising it from a prior estimate of 6,000 to 6,200. The upgrade comes as the firm anticipates reduced trade uncertainties.

In a note released late Thursday, UBS stated that this adjustment aligns with their optimistic outlook on the market. They believe most large-cap companies are positioned to navigate tariff challenges successfully.

This revised target underscores growing confidence in the resilience of significant market players amid potential trade tensions.

