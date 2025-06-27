Left Menu

ICAI Sees Boom in Global Capability Centres Boosting Chartered Accountants

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) anticipates the number of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India to exceed 5,000 in two years, benefiting chartered accountants. Currently, over 80,000 CAs work in more than 1,700 GCCs. ICAI is implementing upskilling initiatives to meet GCC requirements.

New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:30 IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is optimistic about the expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) within the nation, projecting the number to surpass 5,000 in the coming two years.

According to ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda, GCCs present significant opportunities for chartered accountants by offering various services. Currently, over 80,000 chartered accountants are employed across more than 1,700 GCCs in India, reinforcing the country's appeal as a prime destination for such centers.

During a recent briefing, Nanda noted that ICAI has launched several upskilling initiatives to prepare its members for the demands of the expanding GCC sector. With a membership exceeding 4 lakh, the institute is poised to support the burgeoning needs of Global Capability Centres effectively.

