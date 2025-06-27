Left Menu

Nykaa Aims for Fashion Arm Break-Even by FY26 amidst Rapid Expansion

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Nykaa's parent company, targets FY26 for break-even in its fashion sector due to improved marketing, brand growth, and economies of scale. This growth is fueled by its quick-commerce segment "Nykaa Now," robust retail expansion, and strong proprietary brand portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, has announced plans to achieve break-even for its fashion division by FY26, owing to enhancements in marketing, leveraging overheads, and growth of its proprietary brands.

Nykaa has also ventured into quick-commerce with 'Nykaa Now,' boasting delivery times between 30 to 120 minutes in seven major cities. Supported by an extensive network of beauty warehouses and retail stores, this service aims to accelerate Nykaa's market presence.

The company aspires to drive profitability through repeat purchasing behavior and scaling its 'House of Nykaa' portfolio into a high-margin CPG business, targeting substantial EBITDA margins by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

