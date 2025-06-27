Adani Group Surges as Fastest-Growing Indian Brand
Adani Group emerged as the fastest-growing brand in India, enhancing its value by USD 2.91 billion to USD 6.46 billion in 2025. The growth has propelled Adani to the 13th place among top Indian brands, driven by its aggressive infrastructure strategy and sustainable growth objectives.
- Country:
- India
According to the Most Valuable Indian Brands 2025 rankings by Brand Finance, Adani Group is now India's fastest-growing brand. The company's brand value soared from USD 3.55 billion in 2024 to USD 6.46 billion, marking a substantial rise of USD 2.91 billion. This increase reflects Adani's strategic advancements, resilience, and commitment to sustainable growth practices.
Adani has climbed to the 13th position among India's top brands, up from 16th last year, highlighting its growing significance. 'Adani Group recorded the highest brand growth this year, with an 82 per cent increase in value,' the report stated, underscoring its aggressive expansion in infrastructure, green energy targets, and improved brand perception among stakeholders.
While Adani's growth is noteworthy, Tata Group retains its position as India's most valuable brand, witnessing a 10 per cent increase to USD 31.6 billion. Infosys and HDFC Group follow, showcasing significant rises in brand value, while companies like LIC, HCLTech, and Mahindra Group are also key players in India's burgeoning brand landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AVP Infracon Secures Key Infrastructure Contract in Tamil Nadu
Forging New Ties: Nepal-India Green Energy Revolution
DayOne Pioneers with Landmark Green Energy Agreement in Malaysia
Himachal's Apple Season Strategy: Fairness, Infrastructure, and Market Reforms
Delhi University Initiates Major Safety Overhaul Amidst Infrastructure Concerns