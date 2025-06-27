Simulated Skies: Mastering Crisis Management at Pakyong Airport

Pakyong Airport recently hosted a mock emergency drill designed to assess its crisis management capabilities in the face of an aircraft accident scenario, according to officials.

Organized by the Airports Authority of India, the exercise featured collaboration among multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force and local fire and medical services.

The simulation aimed to test and enhance inter-agency coordination and ensure personnel are proficient in their crisis roles, following the heightened aviation safety awareness after the Ahmedabad crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)