Simulated Skies: Mastering Crisis Management at Pakyong Airport

A comprehensive mock emergency exercise was conducted at Pakyong Airport to evaluate crisis management capabilities in case of an aircraft accident. Organized by the Airports Authority of India, the drill involved multiple agencies, focusing on inter-agency coordination and personnel efficiency following recent aviation safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pakyong Airport recently hosted a mock emergency drill designed to assess its crisis management capabilities in the face of an aircraft accident scenario, according to officials.

Organized by the Airports Authority of India, the exercise featured collaboration among multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force and local fire and medical services.

The simulation aimed to test and enhance inter-agency coordination and ensure personnel are proficient in their crisis roles, following the heightened aviation safety awareness after the Ahmedabad crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

