India's Economic Growth Path: Steady Progress Amid Inflation Challenges
India's macroeconomic stability is expected to continue through FY26 with a GDP growth of approximately 6.5%. ITC reports rising rural consumption and urban demand improvements. Challenges include food inflation and FMCG sector pressures, but governmental support and infrastructure development will drive economic growth forward.
India's economic trajectory remains stable with a forecasted GDP growth of 6.5% by FY26, according to ITC's annual report. The report highlights increased rural consumption and a revival in urban demand, aided by stabilized inflation and tax cuts from the Union Budget.
The latter half of FY25 will see a capex boost due to government initiatives and interest rate cuts, supporting long-term growth. Factors such as demographic advantages, digital adoption, and entrepreneurial culture are seen propelling India's economic expansion.
Despite being the fastest-growing large economy globally, challenges such as food inflation affect the FMCG sector. Development of agricultural and wood-based value chains is crucial to boost the economy, suggesting a need for structural support to optimize India's agri-trade position.
