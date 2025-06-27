India's Economic Growth Path: Steady Progress Amid Inflation Challenges

India's economic trajectory remains stable with a forecasted GDP growth of 6.5% by FY26, according to ITC's annual report. The report highlights increased rural consumption and a revival in urban demand, aided by stabilized inflation and tax cuts from the Union Budget.

The latter half of FY25 will see a capex boost due to government initiatives and interest rate cuts, supporting long-term growth. Factors such as demographic advantages, digital adoption, and entrepreneurial culture are seen propelling India's economic expansion.

Despite being the fastest-growing large economy globally, challenges such as food inflation affect the FMCG sector. Development of agricultural and wood-based value chains is crucial to boost the economy, suggesting a need for structural support to optimize India's agri-trade position.

