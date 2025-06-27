Left Menu

ITC's FMCG Boom: Innovation and Expansion in a Competitive Market

ITC reported a 4.6% increase in consumer spending on its FMCG products, reaching nearly Rs 34,000 crore in FY25. Despite challenges like increased competition and rising input costs, ITC launched 100 new products, leveraged digital sales, and expanded its global footprint, achieving robust growth across segments.

ITC has announced a significant growth in consumer spending on its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products, recording a 4.6% increase to nearly Rs 34,000 crore for the fiscal year 2025. This growth comes as the company strategically expands its portfolio by introducing 100 new products.

The company, which has a major presence in branded packaged foods, personal care items, and cigarettes, outlined its progress in reaching over 26 crore households in India. ITC attributed part of its success to rapidly increasing digitally enabled sales, which, in conjunction with modern trade, now represent 31% of its FMCG portfolio.

Despite facing subdued demand and cost pressures from rising prices of key inputs like edible oils and wheat, ITC remains one of India's top branded packaged foods enterprises by leveraging its strong brands and supply chain network, while also expanding exports to over 70 countries.

