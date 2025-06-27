Incremental Fare Adjustments on the Horizon: Railways' Strategic Approach
Union Minister V Somanna announced that train fares will gradually increase without disrupting commuters. He confirmed ongoing discussions about fare hikes and a potential railway station at Parandur. A recent inspection of the Chennai-Arakkonam-Kancheepuram section focused on operational and safety aspects with regional railway officials.
The Union Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, revealed plans to gradually increase train fares, ensuring minimal impact on commuters.
Responding to inquiries about imminent fare hikes post the July increase in AC class tickets, Somanna assured a stage-wise implementation, with discussions already in progress.
On the proposal for a railway station at Chennai's proposed Parandur airport, Somanna stated decisions are pending as discussions continue. His announcement came during a safety and operational review of the Chennai-Arakkonam-Kancheepuram railway route with local officials.
