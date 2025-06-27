Incremental Fare Adjustments on the Horizon: Railways' Strategic Approach

The Union Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, revealed plans to gradually increase train fares, ensuring minimal impact on commuters.

Responding to inquiries about imminent fare hikes post the July increase in AC class tickets, Somanna assured a stage-wise implementation, with discussions already in progress.

On the proposal for a railway station at Chennai's proposed Parandur airport, Somanna stated decisions are pending as discussions continue. His announcement came during a safety and operational review of the Chennai-Arakkonam-Kancheepuram railway route with local officials.