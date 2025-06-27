Haryana's Aviation Ambitions: Expanding Skies and Strategic Collaborations

In a significant push towards boosting Haryana's aviation infrastructure, Civil Aviation Minister Vipul Goel revealed plans to transform Hisar airport into a major aviation hub and extend helicopter services across the state.

During a meeting with the Civil Aviation Minister of Rajasthan, Goel discussed launching helicopter routes from Gurugram and Chandigarh to religious sites like Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji, marking an important step in regional air connectivity.

Goel reiterated the BJP government's commitment to accelerating the state's development through strategic advancements in aviation infrastructure, aiming to make Haryana a prominent aviation destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)