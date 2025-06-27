Left Menu

Haryana's Aviation Ambitions: Expanding Skies and Strategic Collaborations

Haryana's Civil Aviation Minister, Vipul Goel, announced plans to develop Hisar airport into an aviation hub and expand helicopter services across the state. Strategic discussions are underway for starting helicopter services to religious sites and reviewing ongoing projects to promote aviation infrastructure and growth under national leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:30 IST
Vipul Goel
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push towards boosting Haryana's aviation infrastructure, Civil Aviation Minister Vipul Goel revealed plans to transform Hisar airport into a major aviation hub and extend helicopter services across the state.

During a meeting with the Civil Aviation Minister of Rajasthan, Goel discussed launching helicopter routes from Gurugram and Chandigarh to religious sites like Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji, marking an important step in regional air connectivity.

Goel reiterated the BJP government's commitment to accelerating the state's development through strategic advancements in aviation infrastructure, aiming to make Haryana a prominent aviation destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

