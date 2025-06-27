AISATS Executive Dismissals Highlight Firm's Commitment to Ethics

Air India SATS Services (AISATS) has taken decisive action by terminating four senior executives following their involvement in organizing an office party, which took place shortly after the devastating Air India plane crash. The incident drew widespread criticism when a video from the party went viral.

AISATS, a collaboration between Tata Group-owned Air India and Singapore's SATS Ltd, stated it has made a firm commitment to discipline individuals violating their core values. The company emphasized its solidarity with the families affected by the tragedy and its dedication to maintaining a professional and empathetic workplace environment.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft crash on June 12 resulted in the loss of 270 lives, including 241 passengers. In response to the viral video, AISATS reaffirmed its accountability standards and assured firm action against the employees involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)