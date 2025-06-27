Left Menu

AISATS Executive Dismissals Highlight Firm's Commitment to Ethics

Air India SATS Services (AISATS) fired four senior executives for hosting a controversial office party following an Air India plane crash. The issue arose when a video of the gathering went viral, sparking criticism. AISATS emphasized its dedication to empathy and professionalism by taking prompt action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:46 IST
AISATS Executive Dismissals Highlight Firm's Commitment to Ethics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India SATS Services (AISATS) has taken decisive action by terminating four senior executives following their involvement in organizing an office party, which took place shortly after the devastating Air India plane crash. The incident drew widespread criticism when a video from the party went viral.

AISATS, a collaboration between Tata Group-owned Air India and Singapore's SATS Ltd, stated it has made a firm commitment to discipline individuals violating their core values. The company emphasized its solidarity with the families affected by the tragedy and its dedication to maintaining a professional and empathetic workplace environment.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft crash on June 12 resulted in the loss of 270 lives, including 241 passengers. In response to the viral video, AISATS reaffirmed its accountability standards and assured firm action against the employees involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025