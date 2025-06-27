Left Menu

Empowering Farmers: Boosting Exports Through National Cooperative Export Limited

The Union government has launched National Cooperative Export Limited (NCEL) to enhance exports in the cooperative sector, benefiting farmers through fair pricing. An MoU signed between Madhya Pradesh's Cooperative Federation and NCEL aims to institutionalize spice exports, strengthening the cooperative movement and linking farmers to international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:33 IST
Empowering Farmers: Boosting Exports Through National Cooperative Export Limited
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has taken a significant step to bolster the cooperative sector by establishing the National Cooperative Export Limited (NCEL). The initiative is aimed at enhancing export activities, ensuring that farmers receive maximum benefits from their produce, stated Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Minister Vishwas Sarang during a recent workshop.

A major highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Federation, Mandi Board, and NCEL. This agreement is expected to promote institutional spice exports, thereby providing farmers with fair pricing and strengthening the cooperative movement in the state.

NCEL Managing Director Anupam Kaushik emphasized the direct link to international markets that NCEL provides, boosting farmers' incomes. Madhya Pradesh, known for its leadership in agriculture, anticipates significant growth in exports of paddy, spices, and other products, contributing to the prosperity of the farming community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025