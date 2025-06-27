Empowering Farmers: Boosting Exports Through National Cooperative Export Limited

The Union government has taken a significant step to bolster the cooperative sector by establishing the National Cooperative Export Limited (NCEL). The initiative is aimed at enhancing export activities, ensuring that farmers receive maximum benefits from their produce, stated Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Minister Vishwas Sarang during a recent workshop.

A major highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Federation, Mandi Board, and NCEL. This agreement is expected to promote institutional spice exports, thereby providing farmers with fair pricing and strengthening the cooperative movement in the state.

NCEL Managing Director Anupam Kaushik emphasized the direct link to international markets that NCEL provides, boosting farmers' incomes. Madhya Pradesh, known for its leadership in agriculture, anticipates significant growth in exports of paddy, spices, and other products, contributing to the prosperity of the farming community.

(With inputs from agencies.)