Left Menu

Telangana to Revamp Engineering College Fees Amid AI Demand Surge

The Telangana government plans to review engineering college fees considering teaching standards and lab facilities, aiming for world-class competitiveness amid rising AI course demand. The strategy involves new systems aligning with AICTE guidelines to enhance colleges. The Supreme Court's parameters will inform the fee structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-06-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 09:17 IST
Telangana to Revamp Engineering College Fees Amid AI Demand Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government is set to reevaluate engineering college fees by examining teaching standards, laboratory facilities, and other technical education aspects.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy aims for the state's colleges to rival international institutions, driven by a rising demand for courses in artificial intelligence and its significant impact on the technology sector.

To adapt to evolving market needs, the Congress-led administration plans to establish a new framework for colleges to enhance facilities, teaching quality, and adherence to AICTE guidelines, with Supreme Court observations guiding the fee determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025