Telangana to Revamp Engineering College Fees Amid AI Demand Surge

The Telangana government is set to reevaluate engineering college fees by examining teaching standards, laboratory facilities, and other technical education aspects.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy aims for the state's colleges to rival international institutions, driven by a rising demand for courses in artificial intelligence and its significant impact on the technology sector.

To adapt to evolving market needs, the Congress-led administration plans to establish a new framework for colleges to enhance facilities, teaching quality, and adherence to AICTE guidelines, with Supreme Court observations guiding the fee determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)