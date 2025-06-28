Telangana to Revamp Engineering College Fees Amid AI Demand Surge
The Telangana government plans to review engineering college fees considering teaching standards and lab facilities, aiming for world-class competitiveness amid rising AI course demand. The strategy involves new systems aligning with AICTE guidelines to enhance colleges. The Supreme Court's parameters will inform the fee structure.
The Telangana government is set to reevaluate engineering college fees by examining teaching standards, laboratory facilities, and other technical education aspects.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy aims for the state's colleges to rival international institutions, driven by a rising demand for courses in artificial intelligence and its significant impact on the technology sector.
To adapt to evolving market needs, the Congress-led administration plans to establish a new framework for colleges to enhance facilities, teaching quality, and adherence to AICTE guidelines, with Supreme Court observations guiding the fee determination.
