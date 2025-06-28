Chef Nazrul Molla's Culinary Expedition: Unveiling India's Authentic Flavors

Renowned global chef Nazrul Molla, celebrated for redefining Indian cuisine at Charcoal Bangkok, is embarking on a culinary research tour throughout India. This journey aims to revitalize the restaurant's seasonal menu by integrating genuine regional flavors from Bengal, Rajasthan, and Kerala.

The expedition will delve into the revival of traditional Indian recipes, exploration of native ingredients, and incorporation of age-old cooking techniques. 'This trip is about going back to the roots,' Chef Nazrul explained. 'I intend to rediscover long-forgotten dishes and narrate their stories through a modern dining experience at Charcoal.' During his visit, Chef Nazrul will interact with local chefs and home cooks in cities like Kolkata and Jaipur, gaining valuable insights into regional specialties. Key dishes he is set to explore include Kosha Mangsho, a rich Bengali-style slow-cooked mutton curry, and smoked jackfruit curry, a rustic delicacy with significant creative potential.

In his culinary research, Chef Nazrul plans to reintroduce distinctive ingredients such as Gondhoraj lemon and mustard oil, which he sees as underrepresented in global cuisines. Beyond flavor, presentation will be pivotal. Chef Nazrul aims to incorporate traditional Indian plating styles, like banana leaves and terracotta serve ware, into Charcoal's visual storytelling. The refreshed menu, anticipated to debut by season's end, will blend authenticity with innovation, offering diners a meticulously curated culinary journey.

With over twenty years of global culinary expertise, Chef Nazrul has honed his craft in prestigious award-winning restaurants, including Indego at Grosvenor House, Dubai. His team's culinary excellence has garnered accolades from influential entities such as BBC Global, Time Out Dubai, and What's On Magazine. Chef Nazrul's India visit signifies a pivotal chapter in his career, blending heritage, technique, and creativity to transform modern Indian dining in Southeast Asia.

