India Clamps Down on Bangladeshi Jute Imports Amid 'Unfair Trade' Concerns

India has imposed restrictions on jute imports from Bangladesh due to concerns over unfair trade practices, including the circumvention of anti-dumping duties. This move is to protect Indian farmers and mill workers affected by subsidized imports. The restrictions are set to promote self-reliance and rural livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has imposed new restrictions on the import of jute and allied fibre products from Bangladesh due to what officials describe as 'unfair trade' practices. These measures, which apply to imports through all land and seaports except the Nhava Sheva seaport, took effect immediately.

The decision to crack down on imports comes amid strained relations between India and Bangladesh, following a political upheaval involving Bangladesh's former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina. Officials emphasized that the adverse impact on India's rural economy prompted these actions.

Bangladeshi jute has benefited from state subsidies, leading to market distortions that have hurt India's jute industry. Despite previous anti-dumping duties, imports remained high, necessitating stricter measures to curb malpractices such as mislabeling and misdeclaration. The Indian government is committed to countering these unfair practices to support its economic interests.

