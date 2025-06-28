Left Menu

Cement Industry Shows Strong Growth Amidst Price Surges

The cement industry experienced a 9% growth in volume and an 8% rise in prices in May. Stable input costs and increasing demand from the housing and infrastructure sectors are expected to support further growth. ICRA anticipates a 6-7% volume increase in FY2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:09 IST
Cement Industry Shows Strong Growth Amidst Price Surges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The cement industry in India has demonstrated notable growth, recording a 9% increase in volume to 39.6 million metric tonnes in May. Meanwhile, average cement prices climbed by 8%, according to a recent ICRA report.

The report indicates that despite lower sales realization, price growth to Rs 360 per 50 kg bag was observed. Stable energy prices for coal and petcoke, along with steady diesel costs, have contributed to improved operating margins.

Looking forward, ICRA projects cement volumes to grow by 6-7% to 480-485 million metric tonnes in FY2026, driven by robust demand from the housing and infrastructure sectors. The operating margins for the industry's key companies are likely to enhance by 80-150 basis points.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025