Empowering Youth: Mission YUVA's Promise to Jammu and Kashmir

In a bold initiative to uplift the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched Mission YUVA on Saturday. The program aims to foster entrepreneurship by creating 1.37 lakh enterprises and 4.25 lakh jobs over the next five years, aiming to transform the economic landscape of the region.

Addressing a gathering at SKICC, Abdullah described Mission YUVA as a transformative initiative that brings the promise of empowerment to the youth. He stressed the government's commitment to providing financial support and creating an ecosystem rich with opportunities.

The initiative, which saw the presence of young entrepreneurs, is rooted in extensive fieldwork and collaboration. Abdullah noted that the mission aims to remove obstacles such as lack of funding through innovative measures, including the use of Artificial Intelligence to prepare bank-ready project reports.

