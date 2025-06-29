Bulgaria's Battle for the Lev: A Last Stand Against the Euro

In the heart of Bulgaria, thousands gathered to oppose the country's imminent adoption of the euro. Protests flooded Sofia as citizens demanded a referendum to maintain the Bulgarian lev, worried about economic instability and loss of financial control.

The demonstration organized by civic groups and nationalist parties featured a prominent message: 'The battle for the Bulgarian lev is the last battle for Bulgaria.' Pro-Russian Vazrazhdane party leader Kostadin Kostadinov characterized the euro adoption as a betrayal of national sovereignty.

Though Bulgaria is set to join the eurozone on January 1, 2026, the decision has sparked debate. Economists, however, argue that Bulgaria's pegged currency, 1 lev to 51 eurocents, minimizes economic impact. The ongoing protest reflects broader euroscepticism amid Bulgaria's political instability and corruption challenges.